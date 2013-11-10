Jhene Aiko
Sail Out EP
Sail Out is the debut extended play (EP) by Jhené Aiko, set to be released on November 12, 2013.
The first single for the EP was “3:16AM”, released for digital download on iTunes on September 4, 2012.
“Bed Peace” featuring Childish Gambino was released as the album’s lead single on September 17, 2013.
Tracklisting
01. The Vapors (Feat. Vince Staples)
02. Bed Peace (Feat. Childish Gambino)
03. Stay Ready (What a Life) (Feat. Kendrick Lamar)
04. WTH (Feat. Ab-Soul)
05. The Worst
06. 3:16AM
07. Comfort Inn Ending (Freestyle)