Jhene Aiko – Sail Out EP

Sail Out is the debut extended play (EP) by Jhené Aiko, set to be released on November 12, 2013.

The first single for the EP was “3:16AM”, released for digital download on iTunes on September 4, 2012.

“Bed Peace” featuring Childish Gambino was released as the album’s lead single on September 17, 2013.

Tracklisting

01. The Vapors (Feat. Vince Staples)

02. Bed Peace (Feat. Childish Gambino)

03. Stay Ready (What a Life) (Feat. Kendrick Lamar)

04. WTH (Feat. Ab-Soul)

05. The Worst

06. 3:16AM

07. Comfort Inn Ending (Freestyle)