Home Albums Jhene Aiko – Sail Out EP

Jhene Aiko – Sail Out EP

Album
11.7K
Jhene Aiko – Sail Out EP
Artist
Jhene Aiko
Album
Sail Out EP
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars 3 ratings
Loading ... Loading ...

Sail Out is the debut extended play (EP) by Jhené Aiko, set to be released on November 12, 2013.

The first single for the EP was “3:16AM”, released for digital download on iTunes on September 4, 2012.

“Bed Peace” featuring Childish Gambino was released as the album’s lead single on September 17, 2013.

Tracklisting
01. The Vapors (Feat. Vince Staples)
02. Bed Peace (Feat. Childish Gambino)
03. Stay Ready (What a Life) (Feat. Kendrick Lamar)
04. WTH (Feat. Ab-Soul)
05. The Worst
06. 3:16AM
07. Comfort Inn Ending (Freestyle)

11.7Kviews
0shares
Tags
You Might Like
More Hip Hop Albums