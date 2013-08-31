Jay-Z – Magna Carta Holy Grail

Magna Carta Holy Grail is the twelfth studio album by Jay-Z. It was first made available for free digital download for Samsung customers by the Jay-Z Magna Carta app on July 4, 2013, and released in stores on July 8, 2013.

It features guest appearances by Justin Timberlake, Nas, Rick Ross, Frank Ocean and Beyoncé Knowles. Production on the album was primarily handled by Timbaland and Jerome “J-Roc” Harmon, while other producers included Boi-1da, Mike Will Made It, Hit-Boy, Mike Dean, No ID, The-Dream, Swizz Beatz, and Pharrell Williams among others.

On the day of its (physical) release in the United States, the album was certified Platinum by the RIAA for shipments of 1,000,000 CD copies, due to the never done before digital download deal with Samsung.

Magna Carta Holy Grail debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 and sold 528,000 copies in its first week, making it Jay-Z’s 13th consecutive studio album to top the chart.

As of August 25, 2013 the album has sold 912,000 copies in the United States.

Tracklisting

01. Holy Grail (feat. Justin Timberlake)

02. Picasso Baby

03. Tom Ford

04. FuckWithMeYouKnowIGotIt (feat. Rick Ross)

05. Oceans (feat. Frank Ocean)

06. F.U.T.W.

07. Somewhere In America

08. Crown

09. Heaven

10. Versus

11. Part II (On the Run) (feat. Beyonce)

12. Beach Is Better

13. BBC (feat. Nas, Justin Timberlake, Beyonce, Swizz Beatz, Pharrell & Timbaland)

14. Jay-Z Blue

15. La Familia

16. Nickels and Dimes