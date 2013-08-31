Janelle Monae – The Electric Lady

The Electric Lady is the upcoming second studio album by Janelle Monáe, and will be released on September 10, 2013.
The album comes with features from Prince, Erykah Badu, Solange, Miguel and Esperanza Spalding.
Tracklisting
01. Suite IV Electric Overture
02. Givin Em What They Love (feat. Prince)
03. Q.U.E.E.N. (feat. Erykah Badu)
04. Electric Lady (feat. Solange)
05. Good Morning Midnight (Interlude)
06. PrimeTime (feat. Miguel)
07. We Were Rock & Roll
08. The Chrome Shoppe (Interlude)
09. Dance Apocalyptic
10. Look Into My Eyes
11. Suite V Electric Overture
12. It’s Code
13. Ghetto Woman
14. Our Favorite Fugitive (Interlude)
15. Victory
16. Can’t Live Without Your Love
17. Sally Ride
18. Dorothy Dandridge Eyes (feat. Esperanza Spalding)
19. What An Experience
Target Deluxe Edition
20. HYTB
21. I Want You Back (Jackson 5 Cover)
22. Q.U.E.E.N. (Remix)
23. The Electric Lady (Remix)