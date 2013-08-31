Janelle Monae – The Electric Lady

The Electric Lady is the upcoming second studio album by Janelle Monáe, and will be released on September 10, 2013.

The album comes with features from Prince, Erykah Badu, Solange, Miguel and Esperanza Spalding.

Tracklisting

01. Suite IV Electric Overture

02. Givin Em What They Love (feat. Prince)

03. Q.U.E.E.N. (feat. Erykah Badu)

04. Electric Lady (feat. Solange)

05. Good Morning Midnight (Interlude)

06. PrimeTime (feat. Miguel)

07. We Were Rock & Roll

08. The Chrome Shoppe (Interlude)

09. Dance Apocalyptic

10. Look Into My Eyes

11. Suite V Electric Overture

12. It’s Code

13. Ghetto Woman

14. Our Favorite Fugitive (Interlude)

15. Victory

16. Can’t Live Without Your Love

17. Sally Ride

18. Dorothy Dandridge Eyes (feat. Esperanza Spalding)

19. What An Experience

Target Deluxe Edition

20. HYTB

21. I Want You Back (Jackson 5 Cover)

22. Q.U.E.E.N. (Remix)

23. The Electric Lady (Remix)