J. Cole – Born Sinner

Born Sinner is the second studio album by American hip hop recording artist J. Cole. The album was released on June 18, 2013.
The album features guest appearances by Kendrick Lamar, Miguel, 50 Cent, Jhene Aiko, James Fauntleroy and more. It was also primarily produced by Cole himself, along with others such as Jake One, Syience, Christian Rich and Elite.
The official singles from the album was “Power Trip”, “Crooked Smile” and “Forbidden Fruit”.
Born Sinner received generally positive reviews from music critics and sold 297,000 copies in the United States in its first week of release.
As of August 25, 2013 the album has sold 579,000 copies in the United States.
Tracklisting
01. Villuminati
02. Kerney Sermon (Skit)
03. Land Of The Snakes
04. Power Trip (feat. Miguel)
05. Mo Money (Interlude)
06. Trouble
07. Runaway
08. She Knows (feat. Amber Coffman)
09. Rich Niggaz
10. Wheres Jermaine (Skit)
11. Forbidden Fruit (feat. Kendrick Lamar)
12. Chaining Day
13. Aint That Some Shit (Interlude)
14. Crooked Smile (feat. TLC)
15. Let Nas Down
16. Born Sinner (feat. James Fauntleroy)
Deluxe Edition
17. Miss America
18. New York Times (feat. 50 Cent & Bas)
19. Is She Gon Pop
20. Niggaz Know
21. Sparks Will Fly (feat. Jhene Aiko)