J. Cole – Born Sinner

Born Sinner is the second studio album by American hip hop recording artist J. Cole. The album was released on June 18, 2013.

The album features guest appearances by Kendrick Lamar, Miguel, 50 Cent, Jhene Aiko, James Fauntleroy and more. It was also primarily produced by Cole himself, along with others such as Jake One, Syience, Christian Rich and Elite.

The official singles from the album was “Power Trip”, “Crooked Smile” and “Forbidden Fruit”.

Born Sinner received generally positive reviews from music critics and sold 297,000 copies in the United States in its first week of release.

As of August 25, 2013 the album has sold 579,000 copies in the United States.

Tracklisting

01. Villuminati

02. Kerney Sermon (Skit)

03. Land Of The Snakes

04. Power Trip (feat. Miguel)

05. Mo Money (Interlude)

06. Trouble

07. Runaway

08. She Knows (feat. Amber Coffman)

09. Rich Niggaz

10. Wheres Jermaine (Skit)

11. Forbidden Fruit (feat. Kendrick Lamar)

12. Chaining Day

13. Aint That Some Shit (Interlude)

14. Crooked Smile (feat. TLC)

15. Let Nas Down

16. Born Sinner (feat. James Fauntleroy)

Deluxe Edition

17. Miss America

18. New York Times (feat. 50 Cent & Bas)

19. Is She Gon Pop

20. Niggaz Know

21. Sparks Will Fly (feat. Jhene Aiko)