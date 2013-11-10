Eminem – The Marshall Mathers LP 2

The Marshall Mathers LP 2 is the eighth studio album by Eminem, released on November 5, 2013.
The album features guest appearances from Kendrick Lamar, Rihanna, Skylar Grey and Nate Ruess of Fun and it is executive produced by Dr. Dre and Rick Rubin.
The album’s first single was “Berzerk”, released on August 27, 2013. The single sold 362,000 downloads in its first week in the US, and has sold 1,000,000 copies there as of October 2013.
On October 8, 2013, “Survival” was released on iTunes for digital download as the album’s second single along with its music video.
The album’s third single was “Rap God” released on October 15, 2013 on iTunes. On October 28, 2013, “The Monster” featuring Rihanna and produced by Frequency was released as the album’s fourth single.
In New Zealand, the album went atop of the charts, being certified gold in only three days of its release, selling over 7,500 copies.
Tracklisting
01. Bad Guy
02. Parking Lot (Skit)
03. Rhyme or Reason
04. So Much Better
05. Survival
06. Legacy
07. Asshole feat. Skylar Grey
08. Berzerk
09. Rap God
10. Brainless
11. Stronger Than I Was
12. The Monster feat. Rihanna
13. So Far…
14. Love Game feat. Kendrick Lamar
15. Headlights feat. Nate Ruess
16. Evil Twin
Deluxe Edition
17. Baby
18. Desperation feat. Jaime N Commons
19. Groundhog Day
20. Beautiful Pain feat. Sia
21. Wicked Ways feat. X Ambassadors