Eminem – The Marshall Mathers LP 2

The Marshall Mathers LP 2 is the eighth studio album by Eminem, released on November 5, 2013.

The album features guest appearances from Kendrick Lamar, Rihanna, Skylar Grey and Nate Ruess of Fun and it is executive produced by Dr. Dre and Rick Rubin.

The album’s first single was “Berzerk”, released on August 27, 2013. The single sold 362,000 downloads in its first week in the US, and has sold 1,000,000 copies there as of October 2013.

On October 8, 2013, “Survival” was released on iTunes for digital download as the album’s second single along with its music video.

The album’s third single was “Rap God” released on October 15, 2013 on iTunes. On October 28, 2013, “The Monster” featuring Rihanna and produced by Frequency was released as the album’s fourth single.

In New Zealand, the album went atop of the charts, being certified gold in only three days of its release, selling over 7,500 copies.

Tracklisting

01. Bad Guy

02. Parking Lot (Skit)

03. Rhyme or Reason

04. So Much Better

05. Survival

06. Legacy

07. Asshole feat. Skylar Grey

08. Berzerk

09. Rap God

10. Brainless

11. Stronger Than I Was

12. The Monster feat. Rihanna

13. So Far…

14. Love Game feat. Kendrick Lamar

15. Headlights feat. Nate Ruess

16. Evil Twin

Deluxe Edition

17. Baby

18. Desperation feat. Jaime N Commons

19. Groundhog Day

20. Beautiful Pain feat. Sia

21. Wicked Ways feat. X Ambassadors