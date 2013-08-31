Drake – Nothing Was The Same

Nothing Was The Same is the upcoming third studio album by Drake. The album is scheduled to be released on September 24, 2013.
It will feature guest appearances from 2 Chainz, Big Sean, Jay-Z, Future, Rick Ross, Justin Timberlake, Jhene Aiko, J. Cole, TLC, and Miguel. Production is handled by Noah “40” Shebib, Boi-1da, T-Minus, Bink!, Detail, Hit-Boy, Young Chop, and Mike WiLL Made It among others.
The first singles from the album are “Started from the Bottom” and “Hold On, We’re Going Home”.
Tracklisting
01. Tuscan Leather
02. Furthest Thing
03. Started From The Bottom
04. Wu-Tang Forever
05. Own It
06. Worst Behavior
07. From Time
08. Hold On, We’re Going Home (feat. Majid Jordan)
09. Connect
10. The Language
11. 305 To My City (feat. Detail)
12. Too Much
13. Pound Cake (feat. Jay Z) / Paris Morton Music 2
Deluxe Edition
14. Come Thru
15. All Me (feat. Big Sean & 2 Chainz)