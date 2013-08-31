Drake – Nothing Was The Same

Nothing Was The Same

Nothing Was The Same is the upcoming third studio album by Drake. The album is scheduled to be released on September 24, 2013.

It will feature guest appearances from 2 Chainz, Big Sean, Jay-Z, Future, Rick Ross, Justin Timberlake, Jhene Aiko, J. Cole, TLC, and Miguel. Production is handled by Noah “40” Shebib, Boi-1da, T-Minus, Bink!, Detail, Hit-Boy, Young Chop, and Mike WiLL Made It among others.

The first singles from the album are “Started from the Bottom” and “Hold On, We’re Going Home”.

Tracklisting

01. Tuscan Leather

02. Furthest Thing

03. Started From The Bottom

04. Wu-Tang Forever

05. Own It

06. Worst Behavior

07. From Time

08. Hold On, We’re Going Home (feat. Majid Jordan)

09. Connect

10. The Language

11. 305 To My City (feat. Detail)

12. Too Much

13. Pound Cake (feat. Jay Z) / Paris Morton Music 2

Deluxe Edition

14. Come Thru

15. All Me (feat. Big Sean & 2 Chainz)