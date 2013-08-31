Home Albums DJ Khaled – Suffering From Success

DJ Khaled – Suffering From Success

Album
14.5K
DJ Khaled – Suffering From Success
Artist
DJ Khaled
Album
Suffering From Success
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars 3 ratings
Loading ... Loading ...

Suffering from Success is the upcoming seventh studio album by DJ Khaled. The album is scheduled to be released on October 22, 2013.

It will feature guest appearances from Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Kanye West, Drake, Future, Nicki Minaj, Big Sean among others. In his Vlog of August 26, 2013, it was revealed Khaled had been in the studio with Meek Mill, Vado, Birdman, Juelz Santana, Ace Hood, Mavado, and Swizz Beatz.

The album first single is “No New Friends” which has peaked at number 37 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Tracklisting
Not announced yet!

14.5Kviews
0shares
Tags
You Might Like
More Hip Hop Albums