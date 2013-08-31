DJ Khaled – Suffering From Success

Suffering from Success is the upcoming seventh studio album by DJ Khaled. The album is scheduled to be released on October 22, 2013.

It will feature guest appearances from Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Kanye West, Drake, Future, Nicki Minaj, Big Sean among others. In his Vlog of August 26, 2013, it was revealed Khaled had been in the studio with Meek Mill, Vado, Birdman, Juelz Santana, Ace Hood, Mavado, and Swizz Beatz.

The album first single is “No New Friends” which has peaked at number 37 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Tracklisting

Not announced yet!