Chris Brown & Tyga
Fan Of A Fan (The Album)
Fan Of A Fan: The Album is the upcoming first collaborative album by Chris Brown and Tyga, scheduled to be released on February 24th, 2015.
The first single from the album is “Ayo”, released on January 6, 2015. Produced Nic Nac.
The album will feature artists like Ty Dolla $ign, 50 Cent, Pusha T, Fat Trel, Boosie Badazz, Wale, and T.I.
Tracklisting
01. Westside
02. Nothin’ Like Me feat. Ty Dolla $ign
03. Ayo
04. Girl You Loud
05. Remember Me
06. I Bet feat. 50 Cent
07. D.G.I.F.U. feat. Pusha T
08. Better
09. Lights Out feat. Fat Trel
10. Real One feat. Boosie Badazz
11. B****es N Marijuana
12. She Goin’ Up
13. Straight Up
14. Bunkin’ feat. J305 & T.I.
15. It’s Yo S**t feat. Wale
16. Banjo