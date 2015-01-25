Home Albums Chris Brown & Tyga – Fan Of A Fan (The Album)

Chris Brown & Tyga – Fan Of A Fan (The Album)

Album
10.1K
chris-brown-tyga-fan-of-a-fan-cover-7f747bc10ec22d78dffb503f413038fd
Artist
Chris Brown & Tyga
Album
Fan Of A Fan (The Album)
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars 46 ratings
Loading ... Loading ...

Fan Of A Fan: The Album is the upcoming first collaborative album by Chris Brown and Tyga, scheduled to be released on February 24th, 2015.

The first single from the album is “Ayo”, released on January 6, 2015. Produced Nic Nac.

The album will feature artists like Ty Dolla $ign, 50 Cent, Pusha T, Fat Trel, Boosie Badazz, Wale, and T.I.

Tracklisting

01. Westside
02. Nothin’ Like Me feat. Ty Dolla $ign
03. Ayo
04. Girl You Loud
05. Remember Me
06. I Bet feat. 50 Cent
07. D.G.I.F.U. feat. Pusha T
08. Better
09. Lights Out feat. Fat Trel
10. Real One feat. Boosie Badazz
11. B****es N Marijuana
12. She Goin’ Up
13. Straight Up
14. Bunkin’ feat. J305 & T.I.
15. It’s Yo S**t feat. Wale
16. Banjo

10.1Kviews
0shares
Tags
You Might Like
More Hip Hop Albums