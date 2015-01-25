Chris Brown & Tyga – Fan Of A Fan (The Album)

Fan Of A Fan: The Album is the upcoming first collaborative album by Chris Brown and Tyga, scheduled to be released on February 24th, 2015.

The first single from the album is “Ayo”, released on January 6, 2015. Produced Nic Nac.

The album will feature artists like Ty Dolla $ign, 50 Cent, Pusha T, Fat Trel, Boosie Badazz, Wale, and T.I.

Tracklisting

01. Westside

02. Nothin’ Like Me feat. Ty Dolla $ign

03. Ayo

04. Girl You Loud

05. Remember Me

06. I Bet feat. 50 Cent

07. D.G.I.F.U. feat. Pusha T

08. Better

09. Lights Out feat. Fat Trel

10. Real One feat. Boosie Badazz

11. B****es N Marijuana

12. She Goin’ Up

13. Straight Up

14. Bunkin’ feat. J305 & T.I.

15. It’s Yo S**t feat. Wale

16. Banjo