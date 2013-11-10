Bun B – Trill O.G. (The Epilogue)

Trill OG: The Epilogue is the upcoming fourth studio album by Bun B. The album is scheduled to be released on November 11, 2013.

The album will feature guest appearances from Big K.R.I.T., Lil’ O, Pimp C, Rick Ross, 2 Chainz, Serani, Raekwon, Kobe, Royce da 5’9″, C-Note, Big Hawk, Redman, Kirko Bangz, Devin the Dude, Trae tha Truth and Z-Ro among others.

The album’s first promotional single “Eagles” was released on October 29, 2013.

On September 17, 2013, the album’s first lead single “Fire” featuring Rick Ross, 2 Chainz and Serani was released.

Tracklisting

01. The Best Is Back

02. Cake (feat. Big K.R.I.T. & Pimp C)

03. Fire (feat. Rick Ross, 2 Chainz & Serani)

04. No Competition (feat. Raekwon & Kobe)

05. Don’t Play with Me (feat. Pimp C)

06. Gladiator (feat. Royce da 5’9? & Redman)

07. Eagles

08. Stop Playin’ (feat. Raekwon & Kobe)

09. Triller (feat. Kirko Bangz)

10. Off Top (feat. Max Frost)

11. Dippin’ & Swervin’

12. On One (feat. Gator Main & Devin the Dude)

13. The Legendary DJ Screw (feat. ESG, C-Note, Lil’ O, Trae, Z-Ro & Big Hawk)

14. Bye!