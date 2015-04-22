Black Rob – Genuine Article

Genuine Article is the 4th studio album by Former Bad Boy Records recording artist, Black Rob, his first new album after four years.

It is a re-introduction of sorts, packed with 12 new tracks with features from artists such as Sean Price, Tek (of Smif-N-Wessun), Murda Mook, Quan and Ron Browz, among others.

The album is available now on iTunes and BestBuy. It is also available for streaming on Spotify.

Tracklisting

01. Rockstar Ft. Quas Amill

02. Genuine Article

03. Ni**a In My Circle Ft. Murder Mook; Ron Browz; Quas Amill

04. Need That Real Ish Ft. Sean Price (of Heltah Skeltah); Tek (of Smif-N-Wessun)

05. Pat Em Down Ft. Quas Amill

06. Bring Them Out Ft. Kali Ranks

07. Where You At Ft. Q. Parker

08. Chapter One Ft. Quan

09. Let Em Lay Ft. Tek (of Smif-N-Wessun)

10. Wave Of New York

11. Fight Back

12. Welcome To My Life