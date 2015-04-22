Black Rob – Genuine Article

Genuine Article is the 4th studio album by Former Bad Boy Records recording artist, Black Rob, his first new album after four years.
It is a re-introduction of sorts, packed with 12 new tracks with features from artists such as Sean Price, Tek (of Smif-N-Wessun), Murda Mook, Quan and Ron Browz, among others.
The album is available now on iTunes and BestBuy. It is also available for streaming on Spotify.
Tracklisting
01. Rockstar Ft. Quas Amill
02. Genuine Article
03. Ni**a In My Circle Ft. Murder Mook; Ron Browz; Quas Amill
04. Need That Real Ish Ft. Sean Price (of Heltah Skeltah); Tek (of Smif-N-Wessun)
05. Pat Em Down Ft. Quas Amill
06. Bring Them Out Ft. Kali Ranks
07. Where You At Ft. Q. Parker
08. Chapter One Ft. Quan
09. Let Em Lay Ft. Tek (of Smif-N-Wessun)
10. Wave Of New York
11. Fight Back
12. Welcome To My Life