Big Sean – Hall Of Fame

Hall of Fame is the second studio album by Big Sean. The album was released on August 27, 2013.

The album features guest appearances by Nas, Common, 2 Chainz, Kid Cudi, Lil Wayne, Juicy J, Meek Mill, Nicki Minaj, Miguel and Young Jeezy among others. While the production is handled by Hit-Boy, Da Internz, Mike Dean, Travi$ Scott, Xaphoon Jones and Young Chop among others.

First single from the album was “Guap” released on October 26, 2012. Produced by Key Wane and Young Chop. The second single was “Switch Up”, announced along with its artwork by Big Sean on April 5, 2013, it featured Common and was produced by DJ Mano and No I.D.

On June 25, 2013, Big Sean released the album’s lead single, “Beware”, featuring Lil Wayne and Jhené Aiko.

Tracklisting

01. Nothing Is Stopping You

02. Fire

03. 10 2 10

04. Toyota Music

05. You Don’t Know

06. Beware (feat. Lil Wayne & Jhene Aiko)

07. First Chain (feat. Nas & Kid Cudi)

08. Mona Lisa

09. Freaky

10. Milf (feat. Nicki Minaj & Juicy J)

11. Sierra Leone

12. It’s Time (feat. Jeezy & Payroll)

13. World Ablaze (feat. James Fauntleroy)

14. Ashley (feat. Miguel)

15. All Figured Out

16. Mula Remix (feat. 2 Chainz, Meek Mill & Earlly Mac)

17. Switch Up (feat. Common)

18. Guap