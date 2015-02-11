Big Sean – Dark Sky Paradise

Dark Sky Paradise is the 3rd studio album by Big Sean. The album is scheduled to be released on February 24, 2015.

“I Don’t Fuck with You”, was served as the lead single from the album, released on September 19, 2014.

The second single from the album was “Paradise”, released on October 7, 2014, as part of the untitled EP that was released in September, alongside “I Don’t Fuck with You” and 2 other tracks, “4th Quarter”, and “Jit/Juke”. However, the album version is an extended version of the song.

“Blessings” featuring Drake and Kanye West was served as third single from the album, released on January 31, 2015, and made available on the iTunes store on February 3, 2015.

The 12/15 tracks album is packed with features from Drake, Ariana Grande, Kanye West, Chris Brown, Ty Dolla Sign, Jhené Aiko, Lil Wayne, PARTYNEXTDOOR, John Legend, and E-40. Production was primarily handled by Kanye West, along with additional beats from DJ Mustard, Mike WiLL Made-It, Vinylz, among others.

Tracklisting

01. Dark Sky (Skyscrapers)

02. Blessings (Feat. Drake)

03. All Your Fault (Feat. Kanye West)

04. I Don’t F**k With You (Feat. E-40)

05. Play No Games (Feat. Chris Brown & Ty Dolla $ign)

06. Paradise (Extended)

07. Win Some, Lose Some

08. Stay Down

09. I Know (Feat. Jhené Aiko)

10. Deep (Feat. Lil Wayne)

11. One Man Can Change the World (Feat. Kanye West & John Legend)

12. Outro

Deluxe Edition

13. Deserve It (Feat. PARTYNEXTDOOR)

14. Research (Feat. Ariana Grande)

15. Platinum and Wood