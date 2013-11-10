Home Albums B.o.B – Underground Luxury

Underground Luxury is the upcoming third studio album by B.o.B. The album is scheduled to be released on December 17, 2013.

The album features guest appearances from Future, 2 Chainz, T.I., Juicy J and Chris Brown among others.

The album’s first single “We Still in This Bitch” featuring T.I. and Juicy J was released on January 8, 2013. On May 21, 2013, the album’s second single “HeadBand”, featuring 2 Chainz, was released.

“Ready” featuring Future was released on September 10, 2013 as the album’s third single and On November 4, 2013, the album’s fourth single “All I Want”, was released.

Tracklisting
01. All I Want
02. One Day
03. Paper Route
04. Ready (feat. Future)
05. Throwback (feat. Chris Brown)
06. Back Me Up
07. Coastline
08. Wide Open
09. FlyMuthaFucka
10. HeadBand (feat. 2 Chainz)
11. John Doe (feat. Priscilla Renae)
12. Cranberry Moon Walk (feat. Mike Fresh)
13. Nobody Told Me
14. Forever
15. We Still In This Bitch (feat. T.I. & Juicy J)

