Ace Hood – Trials & Tribulations

Trials & Tribulations is the fourth studio album by Ace Hood. The album was released on July 16, 2013.

It features guest appearances by Meek Mill, Lil Wayne, Chris Brown, Future, Rick Ross, Anthony Hamilton, Wiz Khalifa, French Montana, 2 Chainz and more.

On January 29, 2013, the first single from the album “Bugatti” featuring Rick Ross and Future was released. The song has peaked at number 33 on the Billboard Hot 100, making it Ace Hood’s most successful single of his career, and sold over 500,000 copies and been certified Gold by the RIAA.

On May 6, 2013 the “Bugatti” (Remix) was released featuring Wiz Khalifa, T.I., Meek Mill, French Montana, 2 Chainz, Future, DJ Khaled and Birdman.

The album debuted at number four on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart, with first-week sales of 37,000 copies in the United States. Bringing its total album sales to 55,000 as of August 11th, 2013.

Tracklisting

01. Testimony

02. Trials & Tribulations

03. Another Statistic

04. Before The Rollie (feat. Meek Mill)

05. We Outchea (feat. Lil Wayne)

06. We Them Niggas

07. The Come Up (feat. Anthony Hamilton)

08. Rider (feat. Chris Brown)

09. Hope

10. Pray For Me

11. Bugatti (feat. Future & Rick Ross)

12. How I’m Raised

13. My Bible

14. Mama (feat. Betty Wright)

15. Bugatti (feat. Wiz Khalifa, T.I., Meek Mill, French Montana, 2 Chainz, Future, DJ Khaled & Birdman)

16. Fuck Da World

17. Have Mercy