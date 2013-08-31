2 Chainz – B.O.A.T.S. 2 (#MeTime)

B.O.A.T.S. II (Me Time) is the second studio album by 2 Chainz, which is a sequel to his gold certified, Grammy-nominated debut album Based on a T.R.U. Story. The album is set to be released on September 10, 2013.

Album features guest appearances from Pharrell Williams, Fergie, Drake, Lil Wayne, Pusha T, Mase, Chrisette Michele, Iamsu!, T-Pain, Dolla Boy, Rich Homie Quan, and Lloyd among others. Whiles production is handled by Diplo, Mike WiLL Made It, Drumma Boy, J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League, Mannie Fresh, Wonder Arillo, Da Honorable C-Note and DJ Toomp among others.

The album’s lead single is “Feds Watching” featuring Pharrell Williams.

Tracklisting

01. Fork (prod. by Mike WiLL Made It and Eardrummers)

02. 36 (prod. by Crak King)

03. Feds Watching (prod. by Pharrell)

04. Where You Been? (prod. by Mike WiLL Made It)

05. I Do It feat. Drake and Lil Wayne (prod. by D. Rich and Wonder)

06. Used 2 (prod. by Mannie Fresh)

07. Netflix feat. Fergie (prod. by Honorable C.N.O.T.E.)

08. Extra feat. Rich Homie Quan (prod. by Wonder)

09. U Da Realest (prod. by Drumma Boy)

10. Beautiful Pain feat. Lloyd and Ma$e (prod. by Honorable C.N.O.T.E.)

11. So We Can Live feat. T-Pain (prod. by DJ Montay and J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League)

12. Mainstream Ratchet (prod. by Lil Korey)

13. Black Unicorn feat. Chrisette Michele and SunniPatterson (prod. by DJ Toomp)

14. Outroduction (prod. by StreetRunner)

Deluxe Edition

15. Employee of the Month (prod. by Diplo and FKi)

16. Live and Learn (It Will) feat. Dolla Boy and Pusha-T (prod. by V Don)

17. Livin feat. IAMSU! (prod. by League of Starz)